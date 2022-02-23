Search

Sigur Rós Announce First Dates in Extensive World Tour, Kjartan Sveinsson Rejoins

By SPIN | Izzy Colón • February 23, 2022

They’re also at work on their first album in nearly nine years

Sigur Rós have announced the first stretch of dates for an extensive world tour taking place in Mexico, Canada and the United States this Spring and Summer. This tour will be the band’s first in five years, an exciting announcement for fans of the group’s acclaimed 25-year discography.

Tickets for U.S. and Canada dates will go on sale at 10 A.M. on February 25th here. Tickets for the Mexico tour will go on sale at 11 A.M. on February 26th. More dates will follow soon.

Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first studio album since Kveikur, which was released in 2013. The band plans on testing out new songs at shows, along with playing fan favorites from their extensive discography.

If that’s not enough news, Kjartan Sveinsson is rejoining J​​ónsi and Georg Holm in the band after close to a decade of focusing on other projects.

Sigur Rós – World Tour 2022

Sat. 4/30 – Festival Vaivén, Mexico
Tue. 5/3 – Citibanamex Auditorium, Monterrey
Thu. 5/5 – Auditorio Telmex GuadalajaraMon. 5/9 Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC
Wed. 5/11 Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR
Fri. 5/13 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
Tue. 5/17 Frost Amphitheater – Stanford, CA
Thu. 5/19 Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, CA
Mon. 5/23 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin TX
Tue. 5/24 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin TX
Wed. 5/25 Winspear Opera House – Dallas, TX
Fri. 5/27 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA
Sat. 5/28 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Tue. 5/31 State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN
Wed. 6/1 Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI
Fri. 6/3 Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI
Sat. 6/4 Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL
Mon. 6/6 The Anthem – Washington, D.C.
Tue. 6/7 The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
Wed. 6/8 Wang Theatre – Boston, MA
Fri. 6/10 Place des Arts – Montreal, QC
Sat. 6/11 Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON
Tue. 6/14 Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY
Fri. 6/17 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
Sat. 6/18 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

