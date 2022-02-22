The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 11-Date U.S. Tour

Forewarning, The Smashing Pumpkins are set to take over the U.S. The band just announced the latest edition of their Rock Invasion Tour.

The 11-date stint kicks off on May 2 in San Antonio, Texas, and closes May 28 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour’s supporting act is Bones, yet a special guest for their San Antonio performance has yet to be announced. All tour information can be found on the band’s website.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25.

Billy Corgan and company are also scheduled for a few festival dates this year, including appearances at Beale Street, Beachlife, Welcome to Rockville, and Summercamp festivals.

The band’s most recent release, the 20-track CYR, was released on November 27, 2020.

Last September, the group performed their hit “Quiet” for the first time live since 1994. The Pumpkins also announced the releases of two live albums, Live at the Viper Room 1998 and Live in Japan 1992, on vinyl last year.

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

May 2, San Antonio, Texas

May 13, Santa Barbara, California

May 15, Tucson, Arizona

May 17, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

May 18, Camdenton, Missouri

May 20, New Orleans, Louisiana

May 21, Birmingham, Alabama

May 24, Portsmouth, Virginia

May 25, Greensboro, North Carolina

May 27, Newport, Kentucky

May 28, Columbus, Ohio

