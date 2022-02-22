The band is also performing at a few festivals throughout the year
Forewarning, The Smashing Pumpkins are set to take over the U.S. The band just announced the latest edition of their Rock Invasion Tour.
The 11-date stint kicks off on May 2 in San Antonio, Texas, and closes May 28 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour’s supporting act is Bones, yet a special guest for their San Antonio performance has yet to be announced. All tour information can be found on the band’s website.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25.
Billy Corgan and company are also scheduled for a few festival dates this year, including appearances at Beale Street, Beachlife, Welcome to Rockville, and Summercamp festivals.
The band’s most recent release, the 20-track CYR, was released on November 27, 2020.
Last September, the group performed their hit “Quiet” for the first time live since 1994. The Pumpkins also announced the releases of two live albums, Live at the Viper Room 1998 and Live in Japan 1992, on vinyl last year.
Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates
May 2, San Antonio, Texas
May 13, Santa Barbara, California
May 15, Tucson, Arizona
May 17, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
May 18, Camdenton, Missouri
May 20, New Orleans, Louisiana
May 21, Birmingham, Alabama
May 24, Portsmouth, Virginia
May 25, Greensboro, North Carolina
May 27, Newport, Kentucky
May 28, Columbus, Ohio
The post The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 11-Date U.S. Tour appeared first on SPIN.