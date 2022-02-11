After Billie Eilish threw shade at Travis Scott at her concert on Saturday in Atlanta by saying “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going” after pausing the show to get a struggling fan an inhaler, Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday to take issue with pop star.

West and Eilish are of course both set to headline Coachella this year, but apparently that might not happen if Eilish doesn’t apologize to Scott. The all-caps no-punctuation rant on the rapper’s IG reads as follows:

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM”

Would Ye really pull out of Coachella over a throwaway line from Eilish about a situation that pretty much everyone on Earth agrees was absolutely awful from all parties involved? Well, it’s 2022. And it’s Kanye. So we really can’t rule out anything.

The message is accompanied by a screenshot of another Instagram post showing Eilish’s quote directed at Scott. You can see the whole thing below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

UPDATE 3 pm PST: Billie Eilish has responded, which you can see below:

period. now kanye needs to apologize to billie for jumping to conclusions. pic.twitter.com/Can7eyI1kf — t (@badthings2u_) February 10, 2022

The post Kanye West Threatens to Cancel Coachella Set If Billie Eilish Won’t Apologize to Travis Scott appeared first on SPIN.