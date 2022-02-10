Doja Cat Covers Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ for Taco Bell Super Bowl Commercial

Raise your hand if you this coming. OK, put it down. Doja Cat has teamed up with Taco Bell and performed a cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” for the fast-food joint’s Super Bowl commercial this year.

The commercial deemed “The Grande Escape,” features the 1998 song that includes newly reworked lyrics in partnership with Courtney Love herself. The single arrives on streaming services on February 11, via RCA Records. Prior to the big game, Doja and Taco gave us a sneak peek today by releasing the commercial’s behind-the-scenes video.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja Cat said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

“The Grande Escape” is scheduled to air during the fourth quarter on Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

“Doja Cat is a one-of-a-kind artist and it’s incredibly exciting to see her conquering yet another music genre with her cover of ‘Celebrity Skin’—her artistry never fails to impress,” COO of RCA Records, John Fleckenstein, said.

In other Doja Cat news, the pop princess is set to perform both weekends at this year’s Coachella on Sunday, April 17 and 24.

