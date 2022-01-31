Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eagles, Radiohead and More Donate Items for Charity Auction

Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Eagles, Radiohead and more have donated items to a charity auction through eBay.

Eagles fans can bid on an acoustic guitar from 1999’s The Millennium Concert at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, signed by the whole band; Radiohead fans can get their hands on an In Rainbows vinyl/CD box set, signed by all the members; and Red Hot Chili Peppers fans can not only score a signed electric blue Stratocaster, but also the most interesting item in the bunch: Flea’s signature bass, which has been covered in hand drawn doodles including the phrases “I Am Flea And I Love You” and “stay off the pipe.”

All net proceeds will benefit Watts Community Core — a non-profit that exists to support the youth and families of the Nickerson Gardens Housing Project and surrounding neighborhoods in Watts. The charity auction ends tomorrow and also includes collectors items donated by Steve Vai, Shepard Fairey, George Clinton and more. Check out everything that’s up for grabs here.

In other Red Hot Chili Peppers news, the band seems to be on the verge of officially unveiling its new era. Yesterday, they shared a cryptic video teasing a new song (their first new material with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium). They also plan to tour the world later this year. Check out a full list of tour dates here.

