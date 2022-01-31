Make it two. In a letter titled “I Stand With Neil Young!” posted on her website Friday evening, Joni Mitchell announced that she’s joining Neil Young in pulling her music from Spotify.

Mitchell expressed her discontent about the platform’s willingness to spread “lies” that she says are costing people their lives.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell’s note said. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Additionally, Mitchell shared a letter that was written to Spotify by a number of doctors who were critical of an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience where he had Dr. Robert Malone on. You can read that here.

On Monday, Young made his proclamation on his website in a now-deleted letter that the streaming giant choose between him and podcaster Rogan. Ultimately on Wednesday, Young requested that his music be pulled from the platform and it was. Mitchell is now following him.

Young detailed his decision in another letter on his website on Friday. He said that he wasn’t pro-censorship and went on to rip the quality of Spotify’s audio as well.

A rep for Mitchell confirmed that her statement is accurate and that there will be no further statements on the issue.

SPIN has reached out to Spotify for further comment.

The post Joni Mitchell Removes Her Music From Spotify in ‘Solidarity’ With Neil Young appeared first on SPIN.