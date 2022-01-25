‘Knives Out 2’ likely to be released this autumn, says Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig has confirmed Knives Out 2 is expected to be released this autumn.

The actor, who will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to the 2019’s Knives Out, said in a new interview that the film is in the editing stage.

He told Variety: ‘We did the second one [in 2021] in Greece, and then we filmed studio work in Serbia. It’s in the can. Rian [Johnson – director] is editing now, and it’ll be out, I think, in the fall of this year.”

Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke will also star in the film.

Last year Craig said that he thinks the sequel is “very different” from the original. In an interview with Empire he also said that he was “lucky” to have Johnson “in my life”.

“He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, “It says Southern accent you went here. ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah?’

“We’ve just finished the second one, literally weeks ago,” Craig added in reference to the sequel. “They’ve just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We’ll see. I don’t want to tempt fate. It’s different, and that’s the amazing thing.”

The news follows the actor realising only at the end of the same Variety interview (the latest edition of its Actors On Actors segment, with his Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem), that his head was bleeding.

At the end of the conversation, Bardem noticed that Craig was bleeding. “Let me ask you this last question my friend: what happened to you here?” Bardem said, pointing to the James Bond star’s head.

“Where? Have I just got sandwich on my head?” Craig replied, before going to look in the mirror. He then laughed and explained the reason for the wound: “They’ve sent me this wonderful ring flash that I’ve set up with an iPad in the middle of it.. and it just fell on my head just before [the interview].”

The post ‘Knives Out 2’ likely to be released this autumn, says Daniel Craig appeared first on NME.