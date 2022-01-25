Wilco Reveal 2022 Solid Sound Festival Lineup

Wilco revealed the lineup for their Solid Sound festival this morning. The event will take place over the weekend of May 27-29 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts. In addition to Jeff Tweedy and company, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, the Sun Ra Arkestra, among many …

Wilco revealed the lineup for their Solid Sound festival this morning. The event will take place over the weekend of May 27-29 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts.

In addition to Jeff Tweedy and company, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, the Sun Ra Arkestra, among many more will head the Berkshires for the show. Tweedy will enlist a group of friends for a special set as well.

Passes for the 3-day weekend are nearly sold out. Of course, and it is their festival, Wilco is also set for multiple headlining sets alongside the individual band members’ own various independent projects.

Solid Sound will host sounds from all over—rock, jazz, indie, hip hop—and the venue/museum’s own expansive galleries will surround the fest, including long-term installations by James Turrell, Laurie Anderson, Sol LeWitt, Jenny Holzer, and Anselm Kiefer, who have residencies at MASS MoCA. The festival will also include a comedy stage, outdoor Berkshire-esque activities, local food, craft beer and cider, and more.

This May, the museum has plans to add additional gallery space, which will make MASS MoCA the largest contemporary art center in the country.

Wilco’s 2022 Solid Sound Lineup

Wilco

Sylvan Esso

Japanese Breakfast

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band

Jeff Tweedy & Friends

Sun Ra Arkestra

mike watt + the missingmen

Hand Habits

Wiki

Angel Bat Dawid

Iceage

Sam Evian

NNAM

Cut Worms

Le Ren

Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet

Autumn Defense

On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa

Eleventh Dream Day

Mess Esque

Mikael Jorgensen

Liam Kazar

Tuomo & Markus

Story Pirates

