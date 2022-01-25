Wilco Reveal 2022 Solid Sound Festival Lineup

Fest returns to Massachusetts in May
Wilco revealed the lineup for their Solid Sound festival this morning. The event will take place over the weekend of May 27-29 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts.
In addition to Jeff Tweedy and company, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, the Sun Ra Arkestra, among many more will head the Berkshires for the show. Tweedy will enlist a group of friends for a special set as well.
Passes for the 3-day weekend are nearly sold out. Of course, and it is their festival, Wilco is also set for multiple headlining sets alongside the individual band members’ own various independent projects.
Solid Sound will host sounds from all over—rock, jazz, indie, hip hop—and the venue/museum’s own expansive galleries will surround the fest, including long-term installations by James Turrell, Laurie Anderson, Sol LeWitt, Jenny Holzer, and Anselm Kiefer, who have residencies at MASS MoCA. The festival will also include a comedy stage, outdoor Berkshire-esque activities, local food, craft beer and cider, and more.
This May, the museum has plans to add additional gallery space, which will make MASS MoCA the largest contemporary art center in the country.
Wilco’s 2022 Solid Sound Lineup
Wilco
Sylvan Esso
Japanese Breakfast
Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band
Jeff Tweedy & Friends
Sun Ra Arkestra
mike watt + the missingmen
Hand Habits
Wiki
Angel Bat Dawid
Iceage
Sam Evian
NNAM
Cut Worms
Le Ren
Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet
Autumn Defense
On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa
Eleventh Dream Day
Mess Esque
Mikael Jorgensen
Liam Kazar
Tuomo & Markus
Story Pirates
