Cypress Hill Announce New Album, Back In Black, Release New Single, ‘Bye Bye’

Legendary SoCal rappers Cypress Hill have just announced that they’re releasing their 10th album Back In Black on March 18 via MNRK.

The album is their first since 2018’s Elephants on Acid and only their second in nearly 12 years. To mark the momentous occasion, the group released a brand new single, “Bye Bye,” as a follow-up to last year’s “Open Ya Mind” and “Champion Sound.” The latest song from the album also happens to include Dizzy Wright as one of only two features on the entire release.

“In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song,” B-Real said in a statement about the new track. “It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”

As if the new album wasn’t enough, the crew is also working on a documentary, an NFT collection, and partnerships with names like Stance and Z2 Comics. It’s going to be a busy 2022 for B-Real, Sen Dog, and everyone else involved.

Check out the new song below, as well as the full tracklist for Back In Black and Cypress Hill’s upcoming festival-filled tour dates.

Back In Black Tracklist

“Takeover”

“Open Ya Mind”

“Certified (feat. Demrick)”

“Bye Bye (feat. Dizzy Wright)”

“Come With Me”

“The Original”

“Hit ‘Em”

“Break of Dawn”

“Champion Sound”

“The Ride”

Cypress Hill 2022 Tour Dates

3/18 – Kings Of The West – Rio Rancho, NM

3/20 – Big Surf Water Park – Tempe, AZ

4/2 – Smoking Gun Casino – El Paso, TX

4/9 – North Carolina Azalea Fest 2022 – Wilmington, NC

4/19 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO

5/18 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

5/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

5/21 – Dunkin Donuts Center – Providence, RI

5/22 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

5/24 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

5/26 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

5/28 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC

5/29 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

5/30 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

6/1 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH

6/2 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

6/4 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

6/5 – TaxSlayer Center – Moline, IL

6/7 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

6/9 – The Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO

6/11 – Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, ID

6/13 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

6/14 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

6/17 – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

6/18 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, VA

8/21 – Ruido Festival – Chicago, IL

The post Cypress Hill Announce New Album, <i>Back In Black</i>, Release New Single, ‘Bye Bye’ appeared first on SPIN.