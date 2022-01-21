Meatloaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer, Dies at 74

Meatloaf, the legendary singer best known for his theatrical style of rock, has died at the age of 74. The artist’s family confirmed the news in a statement posted on his Facebook page early Friday morning.

No cause of death was given.

See their statement below:

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

Born as Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, on September 27, 1947, Meatloaf (which was a family nickname) came from a family of singers. His career started in musical theater. Beginning with a spot in the Los Angeles production of Hair, Meatloaf would go on to feature in More Than You Deserve and As You Like It, before landing a role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show as Eddie.

It was on the set of More Than You Deserve where he met Jim Steinman. The two would join forces for Bat Out of Hell, the 1977 album would become both’s seminal work. Bat Out of Hell, produced by Todd Rundgren, would go on to sell more than 40 million albums worldwide. Singles “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Bat Out of Hell” remain staples on rock radio to this day. During this time, Meatloaf’s live shows got a reputation as over-the-top spectacles

Meatloaf’s career would taper off after that. He’d have a contentious split with Steinman that would lead to legal issues. However, the two would reunite in the early 1990s for Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell. The album would kickstart one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history, especially during the alternative era. The album was by lead single, power ballad, “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which became Meatloaf’s only song to land on the Billboard 100 singles chart. The song also won a Grammy in 1994 for Best Rock Vocal Solo Performance.

Later, Meatloaf and Steinman (who died last year), would release Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose in 2006. Meatloaf’s last album was 2016’s Braver Than We Are.

He is survived by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda.

