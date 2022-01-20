Every Time I Die, wrote a four-page account of the band’s breakup from his perspective. Keith said that in early December, he overheard his bandmembers talking about plans to “replace him.” Communication between the band devolved from there.

Keith’s message comes in response to a statement from Every Time I Die’s other four members — one of whom is Keith’s younger brother, guitarist Jordan Keith — announcing the band’s dissolution.

“There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself,” said the statement by “Andy, Jordan, Steve, and Goose.”

In December, Keith announced that he was taking a break from Every Time I Die’s tour due to what he described as taking care of mental health issues. The band continued their tour without him before Keith rejoined his bandmates for a pair of shows in the band’s hometown of Buffalo.

Keith, in his statement, said his bandmates didn’t reach out to him before those Buffalo shows. He also said that he found out about them continuing on without him like everyone else did: on Twitter.

Read Keith Buckley’s lengthy statement below.

this is my Truth. read it if you want to know it. pic.twitter.com/HJvHUQDs1a — keith buckley (@deathoftheparty) January 19, 2022

The post Keith Buckley on Every Time I Die’s Breakup: ‘I Was F-cking Devastated’ appeared first on SPIN.