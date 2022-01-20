Ben Folds Unveils Dates For Upcoming ‘In Actual Person Live For Real’ Tour

Ben Folds added several dates to his upcoming “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour”
set for spring and summer of 2022. The tour will consist of solo piano and orchestral performances across cities in the U.S., kicking off on April 1st with a performance at Powell Hall in St. Louis, MO. Several other additional dates were added to the tour roster throughout the summer into late August.
After spending much of 2020 and early 2021 on lockdown in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Folds went back to touring starting in the fall of 2021 when he performed to several packed venues of sold-out shows. “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” follows his single “2020” which details the universal feeling of being overwhelmed by a tumultuous and chaotic year.
Tickets for the new tour dates will be available for purchase starting Friday, January 21st. Complete details on each newly added tour date can be found here.
Along with his numerous live performances in 2022, the genre-bending musician plans to work on his upcoming album this year. Folds will also continue producing his podcast Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds where he celebrates the creative processes of “the world’s foremost creatives.
BEN FOLDS “IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR” 2022 DATES
