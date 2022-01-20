Ben Folds Unveils Dates For Upcoming ‘In Actual Person Live For Real’ Tour

set for spring and summer of 2022. The tour will consist of solo piano and orchestral performances across cities in the U.S., kicking off on April 1st with a performance at Powell Hall in St. Louis, MO. Several other additional dates were added to the tour roster throughout the summer into late August.

After spending much of 2020 and early 2021 on lockdown in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Folds went back to touring starting in the fall of 2021 when he performed to several packed venues of sold-out shows. “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour” follows his single “2020” which details the universal feeling of being overwhelmed by a tumultuous and chaotic year.

Tickets for the new tour dates will be available for purchase starting Friday, January 21st. Complete details on each newly added tour date can be found here.

Along with his numerous live performances in 2022, the genre-bending musician plans to work on his upcoming album this year. Folds will also continue producing his podcast Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds where he celebrates the creative processes of “the world’s foremost creatives.

BEN FOLDS “IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR” 2022 DATES

APRIL

1 – St. Louis, MO – Powell Hall ^

2 – St. Louis, MO – Powell Hall ^

3 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

5 – Omaha, NE – Holland Center

6 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

9 – Miami, FL – North Beach Bandshell

10 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Event Center

11 – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center

13 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

14 – Savannah, GA – District Live

15 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

21 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

23 – Denver, CO – Boettcher Concert Hall ^

MAY

3 – Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre

4 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

6 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre ^

JUNE

15 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

17 – Santa Clarita, CA – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

18 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre *

19 – Chandler, AZ – Chandler Center for the Arts *

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall ^

24 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

26 – Nashville, TN – Brown County Music Center *

30 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

JULY

1 – Nashville, TN – Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^

2 – Nashville, TN – Shermerhorn Symphony Center ^

AUGUST

26 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

27 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center at Parx Casino

28 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

* New Date Added ^ Symphony Date

The post Ben Folds Unveils Dates For Upcoming ‘In Actual Person Live For Real’ Tour appeared first on SPIN.