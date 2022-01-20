Silk Sonic Hitting Las Vegas for a Residency Beginning in February

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will begin their 13-show residency as Silk Sonic in Las Vegas on February 25 at Dolby Live to promote their recently released An Evening With Silk Sonic. The residency will be the duo’s first performance since collaborating on their high-energy, ’70s soul-inspired album, which was met with both critical acclaim and fan-favorite status after its release last November.

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Mars wrote on Twitter.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!” Paak added.

The last performance in the residency is set to take place the night before the Grammys, which moved to Vegas and pushed back due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The timeline of the shows hints that the duo is likely to make an appearance at the awards show where An Evening With Silk Sonic is up for nominations of Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance at the Grammys.

The shows will be subject to the Dolby Live venue’s COVID-19 protocols, including required masks and possible proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test requirement.

The duo will perform in Vegas on the following dates: February 25, 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31 and April 2.

