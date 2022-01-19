Search

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World Highlight When We Were Young Fest

By SPIN Staff • January 19, 2022

It takes place in Las Vegas in October

It’s official: the 2000s emo revival is here. On Tuesday, When We Were Young fest revealed its lineup and its all emo bands that first arrived 20 years ago.

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes AFI and Dashboard Confessional feature. Additionally, some more recent additions to When We Were Young’s lineup include Wolf Alice, Car Seat Headrest, jxdn and Palaye Royale.

When We Were Young fest takes place October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets go on sale at 10 am PST this Friday, January 21. Ticket prices start at $224 for weekend GA passes and rise to $499 for VIP.

If nothing else, it looks like this is going to be an active year for many of the emo bands on the bill. My Chem has been sitting on a reunion tour since their ballyhooed return in 2019. Paramore recently said that they’re working on their first new album in quite some time as well.

Originally, the festival took place in Orange County and has been dormant since 2017. So get ready to bust out your favorite Hot Topic gear, chain wallets and eyeliner. If this feels like this is inspired by the Warped Tour from that, maybe, it kinda sorta is.

 

