PUP Unveil The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, Share New Single

Toronto punk rockers PUP detailed their fourth studio record, The UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, and released its latest single, “Robot Writes A Love Song.”

The track itself, the band says, was written in 15 minutes with its vocals recorded in the backseat of Babcock’s car. The song’s video was directed by Whitney McConnaughy.

The Unraveling is out April 1 (and available for pre-order now), which band members Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski recorded and mixed over five summer days in 2021. Grammy-award-winning producer Peter Katis hosted the band in his own home studio to create the album, and with more allotted time to do so because of the pandemic, PUP had the time to experiment and use instruments like piano, synths, and horns for the first time. Also while stuck in isolation, the band remotely teamed up with Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive on the album.

The band has long been a favorite of ours, landing on our past two lists of the best rock bands.

Yes, PUP is going on tour! Tickets are on sale now for the band’s world tour, which includes festival stops at Coachella and Shaky Knees. The tour is set to take off in February with several dates throughout Canada, and after a couple of months performing in small venues in the U.S., PUP will return to Canada prior to their final dates in the UK, Australia, and Spain.

PUP The Unraveling of PupTheBand Track List

Four Chords

Totally Fine

Robot Writes A Love Song

Matilda

Relentless

Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords

Waiting

Habits

Cutting Off The Corners

Grim Reaping

Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns

PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy

PUP Tour Dates

2/7/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/8/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/10/22 – Calgary, AB – Big Four #

2/11/22 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre #

2/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum #

3/27/22 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

3/28/22 – Kingston, ON – The Ale House

3/29/22 – Peterborough, ON – The Venue

4/1/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^ *

4/2/22 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall ^ *

4/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre ^ *

4/5/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore ^ *

4/8/22 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom ^

4/9/22 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom ^

4/10/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom ^ +

4/15/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/22/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^ +

4/24/22 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre ^ +

4/27/22 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^ +

4/28/22 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^ +

4/29/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

5/1/22 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^ +

5/4/22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^ +

5/5/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^ +

5/6/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^ +

5/7/22 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

5/9/22 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^ +

5/10/22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues ^ +

5/11/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 ^ +

5/13/22 – Montreal, QC – MTelus ^ +

5/14/22 – Toronto, ON – History ^ +

5/15/22 – Toronto, ON – History ^ +

7/8/22 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000trees Festival

7/23/22 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour in the Grass

8/24/22 – 8/27/22 – Málaga, Spain – Canela Party Festival

# with Billy Talent & NOBRO

^ with support from Pinkshift

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag

