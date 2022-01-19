Search

Discover

NEWS

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own gig

By NME/Ella Kemp • January 19, 2022

"I swear to god, I didn’t know"

Javier Bardem has said he and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own concert.

The Being The Ricardos actor recalled the incident on The Tonight Show on Monday (January 17), explaining to Jimmy Fallon how Cruz, who Bardem has been married to since 2010, was friends with the late musician.

Bardem explained that he and Cruz were having dinner at Prince’s home in London with Jordi Mollà before one of Prince’s shows.

“We were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks, and we were like, ‘Nobody’s coming here to pick us up,’” Bardem said.

Watch the video here:

“So I step out of the room and I say, ‘Hey, we are here.’ ‘Are you finished?’ ‘Yes.’” Then Prince came and said, ‘Are you done?’ ‘Yes.’”

The actor said Prince then sent Bardem and Cruz to their seats, and started the show very quickly afterwards. “We were like, ‘Oh my god, they’ve been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner,’” Bardem said.

“So that’s my Hollywood star story – I made people wait for an hour. I’m so sorry… I didn’t know. I swear to god, I didn’t know.”

Javier Bardem is currently starring in Being the Ricardos opposite Nicole Kidman.

In a four-star review, NME called the film “cleverly written” and added: “[It] gives Arnaz his dues as a TV producer and businessman while casting a fresh eye on Ball’s remarkable talent.

“Being the Ricardos won’t make you love Lucy, necessarily, but it will make you admire and empathise with her.”

The post Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own gig appeared first on NME.

0 1 3
  1. TiaHowells9
    TiaHowells9 she's been laid off for two months, the previous month her paycheck was $20328 ONLY working at home for a couple of hours each day... check out... Www.Works16.com
    ...show more
  2. JoellaHaug1
    JoellaHaug I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  3. MarcusSchaefer
    MarcusSchaefer If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week… Look no more!!!! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95/per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home… I’ve been doing this for 6 months now and last month i’ve earned my first five-figure paycheck ever!!!! Learn more about it on following site…............................... www.livejob247.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.