The Grammys have a new date. After being originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on January 31, the Grammys are headed to Sin City. The ceremony will now take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 at 8 pm EST.

This is the first time that the ceremony won’t take place in music hubs New York City, Los Angeles or Nashville. Another fun fact: this will be the latest the Grammys have taken place in any calendar year. The previous latest time was April 13, 1965. For those of you keeping score, that was before Highway 61 Revisited came out and Bob Dylan was merely the target of scorn by all folkies.

Now back to the present day, Trevor Noah will host the ceremony just as he did in 2021.

Here’s what Grammys boss Harvey Mason, Jr said in a statement:

We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.

The post Grammys Moved to April, Will Take Place in Las Vegas appeared first on SPIN.