Watch Will Smith and his mum dance to Whitney Houston on her 85th birthday

By NME/Ella Kemp • January 19, 2022

"Let's dance our way to 100"

Will Smith has shared a video to honour his mother, Caroline Bright, on her 85th birthday – check it out below.

The King Richard actor posted a short clip on Monday (January 17) to celebrate Bright’s birthday in which the pair dance to Whitney Houston’s classic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ together.

Smith holds hands with Bright in the video while singing the chorus, and captioned the video: “85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100.”

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

 

Meanwhile, Will Smith revealed last year that there had been a time in his life during which he contemplated suicide.

In the trailer for documentary Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life, the actor discusses his mental health struggles.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically,” he said. “But, mentally, I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.”

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide”, Smith tells his family of hitting rock bottom, although the clip doesn’t provide further context.

Will Smith most recently starred in King Richard as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “When it comes to filmmaking, director Reinaldo Marcus Green (Top Boy) serves up a heartwarming dose of inspiration, with the young Saniyya Sidney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena) gracefully stepping out of Smith’s shadow in much the same way as their real-life characters did.”

2 4 3
