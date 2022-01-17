‘Yellowjackets’ bosses tease answers in season two after finale

Yellowjackets‘ bosses have opened up about what to expect from the show’s second season, following the season one finale.

The acclaimed new Showtime series follows a group of high school football players stranded in the wilderness in the mid-1990s after a plane crash. It also follows their present-day selves, with many twists and turns along the way.

During last night’s (January 16) finale, viewers were given a big twist as it was confirmed that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is alive in 2021, and is the one who empties Travis’ (Kevin Alves) bank account.

Her followers also kidnap Natalie in the present day (Juliette Lewis), and in the past we see Lottie emerge as a dark cult leader.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson teased how season two will bring things back to the show’s opening scene, which sees a girl brutally killed and eaten by a cult.

“We absolutely will get to that part of this story over the course of the series, I will say that,” Lyle explained. “That was always intended to be sort of the crux of their time out there and so the question that we wanted to pose was not so much what happens exactly — although the exact nature of what’s happening there is ideally mysterious and poses some questions for the audience that we can eventually answer — but, it was always a question of how they got there. “So we will ideally answer both: How they got there and what exactly it was we were seeing in that opening scene.”

Nickerson added: “We are definitely building back up to that. What we’re seeing will represent a bit of a climax of sorts but not the end. The plan is for the story to continue after that as well. We will be seeing adult Lottie in season 2. Buckle up!” Showrunner Jonathan Lisco teased that they have been dream casting Lottie’s older self “non-stop”, though remained tight-lipped on which actor they had in mind: “I don’t think we can in the sense that gets to be such a mess when you’re actually then trying to have conversations with a performer.”

Further teasing the themes of the next season, Lyle explained: “We are very much interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what that means for us in terms of our worldview — the way that we interact with the world around us, the way that we interact with other people, and forge those relationships. “That is absolutely something that we will be investigating by means of this growing belief that has started to emerge amongst the girls in the wilderness and what that might mean in the present day.” ‘Yellowjackets’ airs on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

