Concert Shooting in Eugene, Oregon Leaves Six People Hospitalized

A concert shooting in Eugene, OR has left six people hospitalized. The incident occurred in the WOW Hall parking lot at 9:30 PM on Friday while rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing inside the venue. One of the victims is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said in a press conference that police arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the shooting. “What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot. People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help,” he said.

“You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the ‘Lil Bean + Zay Bang’ concert. There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate,” WOW Hall interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena said in a statement. “We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid. We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating.”

The suspect is still at large and police don’t have much information. “We have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound on 8th (Avenue) right after the shooting,” Skinner said. “We think that’s our suspect, but we really don’t have a lot of information.” He also noted that witnesses were not initially cooperative with authorities.

The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone with information on the concert shooting or shooter to call 541-682-5111.

