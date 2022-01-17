Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson in New Song With The Game

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, dropped a new song with The Game called “Eazy” that sees him rapping about parenting four kids and his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian with references to buying the house across the street from his soon to be ex-wife and her current relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Ye and The Game, following 2005’s “Crack Music,” 2007’s “Wouldn’t Get Far,” 2012’s “Jesus Piece,” and 2015’s “Mula.” Listen to “Eazy” below.

It’s been a busy week in Kanye West news. The rapper was recently announced as a Coachella 2022 headliner, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. It was also revealed that a documentary about him called Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set for a three-week event on Netflix beginning on February 16.

In more concerning news, Ye was named as a suspect in an alleged battery case that took place in downtown Los Angeles. He is reportedly accused of punching a male fan who asked him for an autograph outside of SoHo Warehouse. The charge, which would be misdemeanor battery, could have a sentence of up to six months in jail.

