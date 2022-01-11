‘Full House’ actor and comedian Bob Saget has died, aged 65

American actor and comedian Bob Saget has died. He was 65.

The news was confirmed by the Orange County’s Sheriff Office via social media on Sunday (January 9). Per the authorities’ tweet, Saget was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and pronounced dead on the scene. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” they said.

Saget had performed a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida the night before, having recently kicked off a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was set to run through June of 2022.

” I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget wrote on Instagram. “Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out.”

Saget was best known for his roles as Danny Tanner in the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Full House, and its Netflix sequel Fuller House. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Saget’s other notable roles include a recurring role as himself on HBO’s Entourage, and as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother.

This is a developing story

