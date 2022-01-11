‘Dexter: New Blood’ showrunner discusses season two plans

Dexter: New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips has commented on the possibility of a second season for the spinoff show.

Phillips, who was a producer on the original Showtime series and is showrunner and executive producer on the recent 10-episode spinoff, recently addressed the dramatic ending of New Blood.

The final episode saw Dexter’s son Harrison kill his father, after discovering he had killed Sgt. Logan. Chief of Police Angela Bishop later told Harrison to leave Iron Lake, giving him money to skip town.

Asked by TVLine whether the show now might be able to continue with Harrison as the lead character, Phillips said: “As you can imagine, that’s not the first time I’ve been asked that.

“It’s all in Showtime’s hands,” he added. “If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do Harrison. We want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”

In a four-star review of Dexter: New Blood, NME wrote: “The narrative goes that producers left Dexter’s original ending ambiguous because they couldn’t justify permanently extinguishing a hit show.

“Dexter: New Blood is an opportunity for the character to end his arc with a finale worthy of the viewer’s time. It’s also an opportunity for some moral complexity and much needed edge to infuse pop culture within an increasingly homogenous time.”

