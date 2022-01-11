Tool, Stevie Nicks, J Cole and The Chicks to Headline Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo is back.

The festival, which was canceled in 2021 due to inclement weather, just revealed this year’s lineup of musical performances, set to take place over the weekend of June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo Farm.

Located around 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo will host the four-day event across 10 stages with a wide-ranging bill cutting across all genres. The festival’s headliners include Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Roddy Ricch.

Other notable scheduled artists include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebillet, Chvrches, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night, Sweats, Rezz, and Herbie Hancock, among others.

This year’s superjam will be curated by producer/Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff. Knowing his eclectic personal tastes and who he’s worked with in the past, the theme of 1984 could be quite interesting. Just think about all of the amazing albums that were released that year…

As an interesting side note for Tool fans, singer Maynard James Keenan is set to perform twice at Bonnaroo—joining Tool for their heading slot (obviously) and Puscifer for another.

Tickets go on sale at 12 pm central on Thursday, Jan. 13, exclusively on Bonnaroo’s website.

This year’s fest will present fest-goers with an assortment of improved camping options, including an updated campground layout for more accessible camping closer to Centeroo. They will also feature hubs of curated activities and convenience, including showers, information booths, and of course, free public Wi-Fi.

