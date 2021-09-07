Search

‘Ted Lasso”s Brett Goldstein responds to bizarre CGI Roy Kent fan theory

By NME/Ella Kemp • September 07, 2021

"I don't know why everyone's prodding me"

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has responded to a bizarre fan theory about his character Roy Kent.

The actor, who plays the grumpy footballer in the Apple TV+ show, took to social media to share a statement squashing rumors that Kent is nothing more than a CGI creation taken straight out of FIFA.

“There’s a fucking load of mad shit happening on the internet today, as usual,” Goldstein began in the video, speaking behind a Memoji filter. “I just want to clear up something once and for all.

“I am a completely real, normal human man, who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal human, basic things, like rendering and buffering and transferring data.”

He added: “I don’t know why everyone’s prodding me.” Take a look at his full statement below.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Brett Goldstein (@mrbrettgoldstein)

 

Ted Lasso returned for a second season on Apple TV+ this summer, after scoring a record number of Emmy nominations for its first run.

In a four-star review of the new episodes that arrived soon after the Euros final, NME wrote: “Ted Lasso is about more than just football: in season two we get to know the players better for their strength and their fearlessness, and we’re graced with empathetic, hopeful storylines that tell us – like Saka said only last week – that love does win. It’s about our world as it could be. As it should be.”

The second season of Ted Lasso continues to air with new episodes weekly through to November.

The post ‘Ted Lasso”s Brett Goldstein responds to bizarre CGI Roy Kent fan theory appeared first on NME.

