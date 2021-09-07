Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud Singer, Dead at 39

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The Girls Aloud singer revealed to fans that she was battling breast cancer in August 2020 and that it had spread to other parts of her body. Her mother confirmed the news on Harding’s official Instagram account Saturday morning, writing:

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Girls Aloud was formed through the British talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and also featured singers Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. Their first single “Sound of the Underground” debuted at no. 1 on the UK Singles Chart and was the title track to their debut album, which went platinum. The group was together for six years and released five albums. Their last, Out of Control, came out in 2008.

Girls Aloud disbanded in 2009 before reuniting in 2012 for a greatest hits compilation and final tour. They called it quits for good the following year. After the group broke up, Sarah Harding focused on her solo career and got into acting. She released her debut solo EP Threads in 2015 and became a Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and winner, in 2017. Earlier this year she published a book called Hear Me Out and song of the same name. The last solo single she released was “Wear It Like a Crown” in March.