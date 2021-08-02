Search

Frank Ocean to headline Coachella in 2023

By NME/Nick Reilly • August 02, 2021

It's quite the wait for Frank Ocean's live return

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella Festival in 2023, organisers have confirmed.

Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told the LA Times the far-off booking was a reward for fans who have experienced multiple postponements of the festival in the last year.

The California event will officially return in April 2022, with Ocean taking top billing a year later. He was originally set to play the festival in 2020 alongside Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, until coronavirus forced its postponement.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Coachella 2022 dates festival advance tickets

In the same interview, Tollett also revealed that more than half of Coachella ticket-holders requested refunds when the event was first postponed in March 2020.

“I joked that we did too good of a job on refunds,” Tollett says with a smile. “I understand you want your refund. You’ve got your hotel, your airfare, all your stuff. Tickets are the smallest of it all, actually.”

Ocean has not played live since 2017, but last year released the double A-side single ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’. These tracks followed on from his 2019 offerings ‘DHL’ and ‘In My Room’.

It was also reported last year that he has been working on a “secret” project with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

