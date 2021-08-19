Search

Discover

NEWS

Phoebe Bridgers shares three new remixes of ‘Kyoto’ by Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias

By NME/Charlotte Krol • August 19, 2021

Hear fresh takes on the 'Punisher' single

Phoebe Bridgers has released three new remixes of her song, ‘Kyoto’.

Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias have each shared a different remix of the song, which featured originally on Bridgers’ 2020 album ‘Punisher‘.

Soloist Glitch Gum was asked by Bridgers to contribute after she heard his hyperpop cover of the track last December.

He said: “All I know is one day, when I was in between Zoom classes last Fall, I thought, ‘Man, what if Phoebe Bridgers did hyperpop?’ That idea turned into a 30-second snippet of ‘Kyoto’, which turned into a full song, which turned into working with Phoebe and her team to make this little quarantine project come full circle in ways I could never even fathom.

“It was so fun deconstructing the musical realms of both Phoebe and I and combining them into something that filled the hyperpop-indie-crossover-shaped hole in my brain. I am just really happy with how it turned out and forever thankful for Phoebe, her friends, and their continuous support.”

Washington DC-based producer and songwriter Bartees Strange said of his reworking: “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me. At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it.”

And a bandmember of LA’s The Marias said of their remix: “I remember seeing Phoebe years ago at an open mic here in Los Angeles, and I knew right off the bat that she was really special. Working on this remix was a sort of full circle moment for us. ‘Kyoto’ is an amazing song as-is, so with the remix we were just curious to see what it would sound like with the vocal slowed down and adding some of our favourite synth sounds behind it.”

Listen to the three remixes below.

 

Meanwhile, Bridgers has recalled the “magical” experience of working with Lorde on the latter’s new music despite the two having never met in person.

Bridgers contributed backing vocals along with Clairo to both of Lorde’s recent comeback singles, ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The two tracks will feature on the New Zealand artist’s forthcoming new album.

Lorde previously praised both Bridgers and Clairo as “God-tier female vocalist friends”, and Bridgers has now given her take on working remotely with Lorde in a new interview with Apple Music.

Describing the experience as “so fun”, Bridgers explained that she and Lorde are still yet to meet in person: “I think that was one of my favorite parts of it… we were so unconnected to each other that borders and being in the same town as someone just stopped mattering completely.”

The post Phoebe Bridgers shares three new remixes of ‘Kyoto’ by Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias appeared first on NME.

2 3 3
  1. appsluredelhi
    Appslure Hey, this is a nice article. See here my services www.appslure.com
    ...show more
  2. AnnaMairinger
    AnnaMairinger I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do............................ www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  3. AriancLeblanc
    ArianaLeblanc My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,…………………………….. www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.