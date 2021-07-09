Listen to R.E.M.’s Original Hib-Tone Mix of ‘Sitting Still’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

R.E.M.‘s rare 1981 release “Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single),” the b-side, the original Hib-Tone mix of “Sitting Still,” is available digitally today for the very first time.

Listen to “Sitting Still” below.

This track will be available on the upcoming “Radio Free Europe” seven-inch record, presented in its original format: a 45-RPM single, housed in a jacket featuring photography by Michael Stipe. “Radio Free Europe” has been unavailable for 40 years in any format, so fans are thrilled to get their hands on the band’s earliest recordings.

As an homage to the band’s hometown, the single was pressed in Athens, Georgia at Kindercore Vinyl.

You can pre-order the “Radio Free Europe” seven-inch single here.

As “Sitting Still” was, “Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single)” will also be released digitally in addition to the 7-inch single. Both formats available July 23 via Craft Recordings.

Additionally, REMHQ.com plans to release R.E.M’s 1981 demo tape, the aptly titled Cassette Set, which features ultra-rare early recordings. This collection will be available exclusively via the official R.E.M. store as a bundle with the seven-inch, limited to 1,500 copies worldwide.

These upcoming releases are set to celebrate the single’s 40th anniversary. See R.E.M. reminisce on another album of theirs, Out of Time, after 30 years here.