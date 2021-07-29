Netflix wants to release Christopher Nolan’s next movie

Netflix film chief Scott Stuber has Christopher Nolan‘s next film in his sights for release on the streaming platform.

“If and when he comes up with his new movie, it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen,” Stuber said in an interview with Variety.

He added: “He’s an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can. In this business I’ve learned you need to have zero ego. I get punched and knocked down and get back up.”

Stuber’s comments are in reference to Nolan’s pointed rejection of the platform in 2017. “Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films,” he said in an interview with IndieWire at the time.

“They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation. So they’re not even getting in the game, and I think they’re missing a huge opportunity.”

In reference to Netflix’s collaboration with high profile filmmakers such as Bong Joon Ho and Noah Baumbach, Nolan said: “I think the investment that Netflix is putting into interesting filmmakers and interesting projects would be more admirable if it weren’t being used as some kind of bizarre leverage against shutting down theatres.”

However in the years that have passed, Netflix has broadened its catalog of esteemed filmmakers to include the likes of Martin Scorsese, Adam McKay and Jane Campion.

Nolan’s qualms about simultaneous releasing have also been challenged, as the pandemic has forced many studios to seek online distribution for their titles. One such studio is Warner Bros. who Nolan has distanced himself from over the its decision to send its entire 2021 film slate to HBO Max.

In April, the filmmaker said that he won’t commit to making Netflix original films due to limits with global distribution.

Stuber however has confirmed that the pair are in ongoing conversations.

“I think there are aspects of global distribution in the cinema that are still appealing,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “Chris Nolan and I have spoken quite a bit…and that’s still something he wants deeply. If we can’t provide that, it will still be an issue for him.”

