Los Lobos Share ‘Native Son’ From Upcoming Album Native Sons

If we’re not including their 2019 Christmas album, Llegó Navidad,
then it’s been nearly six years since the East Los Angeles legends in Los Lobos released a new album, but that wait is about to come to an end.
The iconic rockers are celebrating the 10th anniversary of receiving their Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award by releasing Native Sons tomorrow, July 30 (via New West Records), and SPIN has obtained a first look at the video for the title track, “Native Son.” Filmed in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, the video for “Native Son” is an appropriate teaser for the new album, which serves as the veteran band’s love letter to the city they call home.
“Native Sons the album and ‘Native Son’ the song and video are our notion of a love letter to the city of our birth, as well as a thank you to many of the artists there that inspired and informed us along the way,” said saxophonist and keyboardist Steve Berlin.
Check out the new video below.
After the album’s release, Los Lobos will hit the road pretty much immediately to kick off their massive, year-long tour that includes dates all across America and a few in Europe as well. Recently, as you can see above, the group also sang the National Anthem at a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game.
In the meantime, check out the tracklisting for Native Sons below.
1. Love Special Delivery
2. Misery
3. Bluebird / For What It’s Worth
4. Los Chucos Suaves
5. Jamaica Say You Will
6. Never No More
7. Native Son
8. Farmer John
9. Dichoso
10. Sail On, Sailor
11. The World Is A Ghetto
12. Flat Top Joint
13. Where Lovers Go
