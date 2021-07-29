Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Dusty Hill, ZZ Top Bassist, Dies at 72

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • July 29, 2021

Dusty Hill, the bassist for legendary Texas blues-rock band ZZ Top,

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Dusty Hill, ZZ Top Bassist, Dies at 72 appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.