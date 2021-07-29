Dusty Hill, ZZ Top Bassist, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C,'” the post said.

“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” which was signed by Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

Hill had been with the band since 1970. A few days ago, the band announced on Facebook that Hill would be taking a break from the band’s current tour “to address a hip issue” and expected him to have a “speedy recovery.”

Born on May 19, 1949 in Dallas as Joseph Michael Hill, he first started performing in the 1960s with Beard and his brother Rocky Hill in the Warlocks. When Rocky left the band, Beard and Hill enlisted Gibbons to play guitar, and ZZ Top was formed.

Over the years, the band became wildly popular with songs like “Sharp Dressed Man,” “La Grange,” “Legs” and many more. Hill also appeared in films including Back to the Future III and television shows like King of the Hill.

ZZ Top last released new music in 2012 with La Futura.