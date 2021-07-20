The War on Drugs Announce New Album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore and Share 2022 Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is due out on Oct. 29 through Atlantic Records. Today, the band shared the first of 10 songs in “Living Proof,” alongside news of a 2022 North American/European tour.

In a release, I Don’t Live Here Anymore is billed to be an uncommon rock album about resilience in the face of despair. “Living Proof” sets the tone for the album as The War on Drugs transform pain through a very soft rock tune. They don’t try to lure listeners with a danceable hook or flashy video, just Adam Granduciel with his guitar, walking Stinson Beach in California and singing about his struggles and ability to overcome. Plain, simple, and effective.

Watch the “Living Proof” music video below.

The dozen-plus session odyssey leading up to the album spanned three years and seven studios, including some of rock’s greatest studios like Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City. With the help of these studios and their trusted co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett, this journey led The War on Drugs to I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore can be preordered now.

See the full tracklist below.

1. Living Proof

2. Harmonia’s Dream

3. Change

4. I Don’t Wanna Wait

5. Victim

6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

7. Old Skin

8. Wasted

9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain

The War On Drugs’ 2022 tour takes them to some of the largest venues the band has ever played. They kick off on November 12 at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, CA, wrap up the US portion back in California at Shrine Auditorium in LA, then take to Finland. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10am local time here.

See the full list of dates for The War on Drugs 2022 tour below.

Fri. Nov. 12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Fri. Jan. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Jan. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Thu. Jan. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue. Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 – München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Mon. April 18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis