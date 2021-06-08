Search

Discover

NEWS

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song ‘Flying On The Ground’

By SPIN | Anna VanValkenburgh • June 08, 2021

Another tune from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ upcoming greatest hits album,

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

 Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), has arrived.

The former Oasis member is quite proud of the track, sharing on social media that “‘Flying On The Ground’ is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like … only not as good … obviously.”

More from SPIN:

 

Listen to “Flying On The Ground” below.

This new groove follows “We’re on Our Way Now,” the last track released by Gallagher’s band in late April. Following the ex-Oasis member’s amusing logic, it must mean this is the next best thing that the band has produced.

The 18-track best-of album’s release date is just around the corner, set to arrive on June 11 Sour Mash Records. The two tracks already released are the only new material to appear on the tracklist. The other 16 songs in the collection will be the greatest hits from Gallagher’s previous solo albums (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon?) and three EPs (Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising).

Pre-order or pre-save the ultimate collection here.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 5
  1. LolaHumphries6
    Lola Humphries6 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link...... Www.Moneyapp2.com
    ...show more
  2. khyzlkkttbf
    khyzlkkttbf Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> www.Workapp1.com
    ...show more
  3. shelby.j.askew
    ShelbyAskew Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little GTq child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  4. ter.myers
    TeriMyers Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. Whittaker451
    Whittaker Mett A very awesome blog post. We are really grateful for your blog post. You will find a lot of approaches after visiting your post. I was exactly searching for. Thanks for such post and please keep it up. www.mybalancenow.vip/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.