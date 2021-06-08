Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song ‘Flying On The Ground’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), has arrived.

The former Oasis member is quite proud of the track, sharing on social media that “‘Flying On The Ground’ is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like … only not as good … obviously.”

“‘Flying On The Ground’ is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like … only not as good … obviously.” (NG). Listen to the brand new track here: https://t.co/LUV1AvsWkR pic.twitter.com/e3u4vI8KUk — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) June 7, 2021

Listen to “Flying On The Ground” below.

This new groove follows “We’re on Our Way Now,” the last track released by Gallagher’s band in late April. Following the ex-Oasis member’s amusing logic, it must mean this is the next best thing that the band has produced.

The 18-track best-of album’s release date is just around the corner, set to arrive on June 11 Sour Mash Records. The two tracks already released are the only new material to appear on the tracklist. The other 16 songs in the collection will be the greatest hits from Gallagher’s previous solo albums (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon?) and three EPs (Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising).

