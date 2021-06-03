Search

Discover

NEWS

Drake’s cannabis brand splits from multi-million dollar partnership

By NME/Charlotte Krol • June 03, 2021

The deal launched in 2019

Drake‘s More Life Growth brand has parted ways with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp.

Statements from March show that both parties agreed to terminate their sublicense agreement launched in 2019, with Canopy shouldering an approximate $10.3million CAD ($8.6million USD/ £6.08million) impairment on the investment.

Bloomberg reports that the partnership, in which Drake owned a 60 per stake and Canopy 40 per cent, has now collapsed.

“We have indeed divested from More Life and the facility in Scarborough which had been intended to be part of that agreement is now Canopy Growth’s R&D facility, where we will work on plant science and science development projects,” Jennifer White, director of communications at Canopy Growth, said in an emailed statement to BNN Bloomberg.

Additionally, Canopy “derecognised” almost $33.7million CAD in remaining minimum royalty obligations owing to More Life.

Cannabis was legalised in Canada in 2018.

Drake

Drake has spoken previously about his fondness for the drug, saying back in 2012 that he used weed to cope with the pressures of fame.

‘More Life’ is the title of the album Drake released in 2017. It included tracks like ‘Passionfruit’, ‘Get It Together’ and ‘KMT’.

Meanwhile, last month Drake reportedly rented out the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to celebrate his big win at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Toronto rapper was honoured with the prestigious award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in LA on May 23.

According to E! Drake and his entourage headed to the SoFi Stadium – which only opened back in September and is home to the NFL teams the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers – after first dining at The Nice Guy Restaurant in West Hollywood following the Billboard Music Awards.

Variety also reported that the rapper rented out the stadium for a private party to celebrate his win, with Drake and his guests dining on the edge of the field’s 50-yard line.

The post Drake’s cannabis brand splits from multi-million dollar partnership appeared first on NME.

6 16 33
Load more comments
  1. GayiObrien
    GayObrien Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> www.cashapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. cevey52237
    cevey52237 ◄ WORK AT HOME ► My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot . Copy Here…....... www.Usa.work45.Com
    ...show more
  3. Jadesanders4
    JadeSanders4 Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars...... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.Moneyapp1.com
    ...show more
  4. roseramms
    roseramms Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. roseramms
    roseramms Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  6. CarolVannest
    CarolVannest Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ... Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ... Mᴀᴋᴇ $90 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $12000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ ʟɪɴᴋ ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ ᴀɴᴅ sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ... Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ,go to detail,.......... Www.Netjob1.com
    ...show more
  7. eloise.h.navarrete
    EloiseNavarrete Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little GTq child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.Paycash1.com­­­­­
    ...show more
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Hướng dẫn cách chơi Baccarat và luật chơi Baccarat dễ thắng nhất năm 2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/huong-dan-cach-choi-baccarat-va-luat-choi-baccarat-moi-nhat-2021/
    ...show more
  9. potexip213
    potexip213 I would like to thank you for offering me the software engineering position at the Guild Company. I am excited to officially accept the offer and begin working with the team.......... www.earn96.com
    ...show more
  10. EileenCoopeer
    EileenCooper Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger…. So I started.................... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.