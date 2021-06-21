Over the past few years, Taylor Swift has vowed to reissue re-recorded versions of her early albums.
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
So far, she released Fearless, which we said in our review was a “meticulous flashback boosted by new deep cuts.” Now, it seems like she’s upping the stakes for a reissue of Red.
In a tweet on Friday, Swift revealed her plans for Red, which will be out on Nov. 19. This new version will contain a whopping 30 songs and as she said herself as a tease, “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”
More from SPIN:
- Lady Gaga Joins Lisa Kudrow on Friends Reunion to Sing ‘Smelly Cat’
- Taylor Swift’s Fearless Re-Recording Is a Thrilling Timewarp
- Taylor Swift Plays Songs From folklore and evermore at Grammys
“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” she said. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”
See Swift’s full statement about the reworked version of Red below.
View this post on Instagram
Last year, Swift also released the companion albums folklore and evermore.
The post Taylor Swift to Release New Version of Red in November appeared first on SPIN.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.