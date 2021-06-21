Search

Discover

NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion hits out at DaBaby over supposed support of Tory Lanez

By NME/Will Richards • June 21, 2021

Lanez is facing charges over an alleged shooting incident last July, with Megan claiming that he shot her after a house party

Megan Thee Stallion has criticised DaBaby after the rapper seemed to show his support for Tory Lanez.

Lanez is facing charges over an alleged shooting incident last July, with Megan claiming that he shot her after a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

The charges, issued on October 8, include assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

DaBaby, who appears on Lanez’s new song ‘Skat’, appeared to retweet a post discussing how the pair collaborated because of their past legal issues.

After blaming the retweet on a tech issue and saying it was out of his control, Megan tweeted: “Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it [the alleged shooting] like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”

 

The situation then escalated through a further series of tweets, with DaBaby saying he had “no bad energy” towards Megan, and advising her to “stay focused”.

 

Megan then hit back, writing: “My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke about this in private and you specifically said ‘that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit’ but now this ain’t your ‘beef’ ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya ‘business’ my g.”

 

“You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat n***a directly,” DaBaby then replied. “I told him da same shit. lol. Whoever cleared it [his ‘Skat’ verse] cleared it, so what. Shit still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate ass. Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl.”

 

In January, Lanez reportedly launched a bid to discuss the allegations levelled against him by Megan after a judge ordered him to stay silent.

The rapper is said to have filed new documents, seen by TMZ, in order to discuss the charges after previously pleading not guilty and claiming that the “truth will come to the light”.

The post Megan Thee Stallion hits out at DaBaby over supposed support of Tory Lanez appeared first on NME.

0 1 2
  1. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. millie.w.harris
    MillieHarris Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little GTq child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.