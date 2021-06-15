Tyler, the Creator Gets Busy in ‘Side Street’ Teaser

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

for Igor back in early 2020 (AKA the before times). But it seems like, if what he just shared is a sign of things to come, Tyler has something releasing soon.

The Odd Future boss just shared a short, 43-second teaser on his social platforms. On the aptly titled “Side Street,” Tyler is making out with a girl in front of a pink car while holding a dog’s leash… on a side street. Once Tyler hops in said car and goes his own way, fellow Odd Future member Taco pops up and talks with the girl who Tyler was making out with and the words “Call Me If You Get Lost” appear on the screen.

Based on his top-level appearances at Lollapalooza next month and Outside Lands in October, you’d assume that Tyler has something on the way.

Last year, Tyler appeared in a Gucci ad with Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky, got his own ice cream flavor, and in February of this year, he composed a jingle for Coca-Cola.

As part of our 35th anniversary, we named Tyler, the Creator as one of the most influential artists of the past 35 years.