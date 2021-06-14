Rancid and Dropkick Murphys Join Forces for Boston to Berkeley II Tour

Celtic punkers Dropkick Murphys and California quartet Rancid
will hit the road together for the first time since 2017 for the co-headlining Boston To Berkeley II Tour with special guests The Bronx on most dates.
“Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour,” Rancid’s Tim Armstrong said in a statement. “Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”
Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey said, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”
The U.S. trek — which was originally scheduled for May 2020 — runs from Aug. 10 through Oct. 16 and will also feature festival appearances by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 18 and Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct. 8.
Tickets for the Boston to Berkeley II Tour go on sale on June 18 at 10 am local time in most markets. The final band of the night will vary by date, with either Dropkick Murphys or Rancid as the closing act.
A video promo for the tour is below.
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys have a long history together. In 1997, Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen came across a copy of Dropkick Murphys’ original EP, and gave it to Hellcat Records president Armstrong, who signed the band to his new label.
Rancid’s own roots stretch to 1991 when Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman left their group Operation Ivy to found Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album Rancid in 1993.
We spoke with Casey about the new Dropkicks album earlier this year and he also gave us the five albums he can’t live without.
The Dropkick Murphys / Rancid Boston To Berkeley II tour dates are as follows:
Tue. 8/10 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park
Wed. 8/11 Kansas City, MO Grinders
Fri. 8/13 Lincoln, NE Lincoln On The Streets
Sat. 8/14 Wichita, KS Wave
Sun. 8/15 Sauget, IL Pop’s Outside
Tue. 8/17 Washington, PA Wild Things Park
Wed. 8/18 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Fri. 8/20 Gilford, NH Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat. 8/21 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors
Sun. 8/22 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater
Mon. 8/23 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors
Wed. 8/25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!
Fri. 8/27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage
Sat. 8/28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium
Tue. 8/31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center
Wed. 9/1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport
Sat. 9/18 Chicago, IL Douglass Park (Riot Fest) *
Fri. 9/24 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +
Sat. 9/25 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors +
Mon. 9/27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre
Tue. 9/29 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Wed. 9/29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
Fri. 10/1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Sat. 10/2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium
Mon. 10/4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Tue. 10/5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
Thu. 10/7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater
Fri. 10/8 Sacramento, CA Discovery Park (Aftershock) *
Sat. 10/9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds
Sun. 10/10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego
Tue. 10/12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre
Wed. 10/13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Fri. 10/15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Sat. 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors
* Festival date
+ without The Bronx, opener TBA
