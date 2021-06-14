Watch the Strokes Reopen NYC’s Irving Plaza With 16-Song Set

Last month, the Strokes played their first-ever acoustic set during a virtual fundraiser for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.
On Saturday night, they played a more fleshed-out set in front of a (fully vaccinated) crowd at the newly renovated Irving Plaza to support Wiley’s campaign. It was the venue’s first show since reopening.
Before the Strokes’ performance, John Mulaney gave attendees a good laugh with a stand-up set and both Wiley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked on stage. Longwave’s Steve Schiltz filled in for guitarist Nick Valensi, who wasn’t able to make the event. The 16-song setlist included tracks spanning the Strokes’ discography, and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes joined them for “One Way Trigger.”
Though the Strokes haven’t announced post-pandemic tour dates, they’ll be playing a handful of festivals this year including Shaky Knees in Oct.
Watch footage from the Miley fundraiser and check out the setlist below.
The Strokes at Irving Plaza June 12, 2021 Setlist
Juicebox Someday
The Adults Are Talking
One Way Trigger (w/ Blood Orange)
You Only Live Once
Hard to Explain
Ize of the World
The Modern Age
12:51
Is This It
Bad Decisions
Take It or Leave It
Encore:
Automatic Stop
Last Nite
Ode to the Mets
Reptilia
