Watch the Strokes Reopen NYC’s Irving Plaza With 16-Song Set

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

On Saturday night, they played a more fleshed-out set in front of a (fully vaccinated) crowd at the newly renovated Irving Plaza to support Wiley’s campaign. It was the venue’s first show since reopening.

Before the Strokes’ performance, John Mulaney gave attendees a good laugh with a stand-up set and both Wiley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked on stage. Longwave’s Steve Schiltz filled in for guitarist Nick Valensi, who wasn’t able to make the event. The 16-song setlist included tracks spanning the Strokes’ discography, and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes joined them for “One Way Trigger.”

More from SPIN:

Though the Strokes haven’t announced post-pandemic tour dates, they’ll be playing a handful of festivals this year including Shaky Knees in Oct.

Watch footage from the Miley fundraiser and check out the setlist below.

The Strokes at Irving Plaza June 12, 2021 Setlist

Juicebox Someday

The Adults Are Talking

One Way Trigger (w/ Blood Orange)

You Only Live Once

Hard to Explain

Ize of the World

The Modern Age

12:51

Is This It

Bad Decisions

Take It or Leave It

Encore:

Automatic Stop

Last Nite

Ode to the Mets

Reptilia