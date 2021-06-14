Foo Fighters Announce Show at Los Angeles’ Canyon Club

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

we knew it was only a matter of time before they revealed a date in their hometown of Los Angeles. Well, that day has come — and the show is going to be one to remember (if you’re lucky enough to snag a ticket).

The Foos are playing at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California on June 15. For anyone who hasn’t seen a show at the venue, it holds 610 people (!!!). Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am and will only be available in-person at the club. They’ll only cost you $26, but there’s a catch: you must show proof of vaccination (meaning at least 14 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine) at time of purchase.

Check out the announcement below and get more show info here.

Come see Foo Fighters!

At the @canyonagoura

Agoura Hills, CA

Tuesday, June 15th In person ticket sales begin Sunday, June 13th at 10:00 AM ONLY at the Canyon Club For complete information on this event visit: https://t.co/p2tTQai86A pic.twitter.com/WHiQyPq9Gi — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 12, 2021

Foo Fighters are set to headline Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and BottleRock this fall, but will be traversing the country beforehand — including the first 100% capacity show at Madison Square Garden.

See a full (for now) list of dates below:

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

June 20 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY

July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK

August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM