Foo Fighters Announce Show at Los Angeles’ Canyon Club

When Foo Fighters announced their 26th anniversary tour earlier this month,
we knew it was only a matter of time before they revealed a date in their hometown of Los Angeles. Well, that day has come — and the show is going to be one to remember (if you’re lucky enough to snag a ticket).
The Foos are playing at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California on June 15. For anyone who hasn’t seen a show at the venue, it holds 610 people (!!!). Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am and will only be available in-person at the club. They’ll only cost you $26, but there’s a catch: you must show proof of vaccination (meaning at least 14 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine) at time of purchase.
Check out the announcement below and get more show info here.
Foo Fighters are set to headline Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and BottleRock this fall, but will be traversing the country beforehand — including the first 100% capacity show at Madison Square Garden.
See a full (for now) list of dates below:
Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates
June 20 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY
July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI
August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO
August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS
August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK
August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
