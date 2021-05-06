Los Lobos Share Beach Boys, Thee Midniters Covers Ahead of Native Sons LP

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

“Love Special Delivery” originally by Thee Midniters and the Beach Boys’ “Sail On Sailor” — ahead of their 13-song Native Sons album. Produced by the band, the album also contains one new song, which happens to be the title track.

Los Lobos take on favorites and deep cuts by other Los Angeles luminaries, including War, Buffalo Springfield, Jackson Browne, the Blasters and more.

The record is described as “a kaleidoscopic selection of tribute songs from their homeland, ultimately creating a crucial snapshot of L.A.’s musical heritage,” and will arrive July 30 via New West Records.

East L.A. garage band Thee Midniters were one of the first Chicano rock groups to score a major hit in the U.S., and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo says “We grew up on Thee Midniters and felt like they were representing us, so their music means a lot.”

Listen to Los Lobos’ version of Thee Midniters’ “Love Special Delivery” below.

The album may not appear to have a common thread, “but in a way that’s exactly what makes L.A. great,” the band’s Steve Berlin says in a statement. “You’ve got R&B and punk rock and rock-and-roll and folk, and somehow it exists together in this one weird city that we all call home.”

Check out Los Lobos’ take on the Beach Boys’ “Sail On Sailor” below.

Native Sons will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl; double LP vinyl editions will be housed in a gatefold sleeve with three sides of music and a custom etching on its fourth side. A Coke Bottle Clear Vinyl Edition limited to 4,000 copies worldwide will be available at Independent Record Stores while a Brown Vinyl Edition limited to 1,000 copies is available for pre-order.

Check out the tracklisting below:

1. Love Special Delivery

2. Misery

3. Bluebird / For What It’s Worth

4. Los Chucos Suaves

5. Jamaica Say You Will

6. Never No More

7. Native Son

8. Farmer John

9. Dichoso

10. Sail On, Sailor

11. The World Is A Ghetto

12. Flat Top Joint

13. Where Lovers Go