Modest Mouse Share ‘We Are Between’ Single After Six-Year Hiatus Between LPs

the first cut from the upcoming LP The Golden Casket, due out June 25 via Epic Records.

The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first album since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves, was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and recorded in Los Angeles and at the band’s Portland, Oregon, studio.

The songs see singer Isaac Brock exploring themes ranging from “the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood,” according to the press materials, which also call the dozen songs as “amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”

In 2019, Modest Mouse filled the gap between albums with a seven-inch single “Poison the Well“/”I’m Still Here” and the one-off “Ice Cream Party,” also the name of Brock’s Portland studio.

In 2020 SPIN did an oral history on the band’s iconic third LP, The Moon & Antarctica.

Modest Mouse is currently scheduled to perform at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival in September, with more tour dates to be announced.

The Golden Casket is available to preorder now.

The Golden Casket tracklist

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip

2. We Are Between

3. We’re Lucky

4. Walking and Running

5. Wooden Soldiers

6. Transmitting Receiving

7. The Sun Hasn’t Left

8. Lace Your Shoes

9. Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly

10. Leave a Light On

11. Japanese Trees

12. Back to the Middle