Marvel shares first glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

By NME/Will Lavin • May 04, 2021

The film is due to arrive in cinemas in November

Marvel has released a new hype reel which includes a first glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals film.

Due to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2021, the film – which stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek – is the next big project from Oscar-winning director Zhao, following her Best Picture and Best Director wins for Nomadland last month.

Marvel’s new teaser doesn’t provide too much footage from Eternals but does feature a few quick glimpses of some of the films bigger stars, including Hayek’s Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, and Richard Madden’s Ikaris.

Elsewhere, it shows Jolie, wielding a gigantic sword made of light and includes a wide shot showing several of the new heroes suited up. You can watch the new teaser below.

Based on a comic book written by Jack Kirby which began in 1976, Eternals is set millions of years in the past and sees powerful aliens called The Celestials experiment on humans. While doing so, they create a race of superhumans known as the Eternals and a second villainous race, The Deviants.

The Eternals and The Deviants battle each other throughout history, as well as warring Gods from ancient Greek, Norse and Roman mythologies. Later, the Eternals leave Earth to explore other planets.

According to a synopsis, Eternals will frame “an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

Elsewhere in the hype reel, Marvel revealed the official titles for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (previously referred to as Black Panther 2) and The Marvels, the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, which will also serve as a follow-up to the upcoming Ms. Marvel show on Disney+.

The clip also gives updated release dates for the next two years of Marvel Studios projects, including Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 3.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has discussed the possibility of making a return to the Black Panther franchise for its upcoming sequel.

Jordan’s character, the villainous Erik Killmonger, died at the end of the first film, but as with many comic book stories resurrection is a common occurrence. With that said, fans have long been speculating that the Without Remorse actor might make a comeback.

The post Marvel shares first glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ appeared first on NME.

