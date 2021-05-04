Search

New Order team up with Arthur Baker for new ‘Be A Rebel’ remix

By NME/Nick Reilly • May 04, 2021

The band's 2020 track is given a fresh spin by one of their oldest collaborators

New Order have teamed up with long-time collaborator Arthur Baker to remix ‘Be A Rebel’, their surprise single which arrived last year.

Baker, who co-wrote seminal New Order tracks such as ‘Confusion’ and ‘Thieves Like Us’, offers an original twist in his latest remix – with backing vocals provided by his wife and former Rockers Revenge bandmate Tina B.

Also announced and available for pre-order today is the ‘Be a Rebel’ remix double 12” and
CD, which bring together all 11 remixes of the track.

You can check out the track-listing in full below.

Be a Rebel 12” tracklist:
A1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Paul Woolford Remix New Order Edit)
A2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (JakoJako Remix)
B1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Maceo Plex Remix)
B2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Melawati Remix)
C1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Outlaw Mix)
C2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Renegade Spezial Edit)
D1 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Arthur Baker Remix)
D2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Mark Reeder’s Dirty Devil Remix)

Be a Rebel CD / Digital tracklist:
1 – ‘Be a Rebel’
2 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Renegade Mix)
3 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Stephen’s T34 Mix)
4 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Renegade Instrumental Mix)
5 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Paul Woolford Remix New Order Edit)
6 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (JakoJako Remix)
7 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Maceo Plex Remix)
8 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Melawati Remix)
9 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Bernard’s Outlaw Mix)
10 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Arthur Baker Remix)
11 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Mark Reeder’s Dirty Devil Remix)
12 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Edit)
13 – ‘Be a Rebel’ (Renegade Spezial Edit)

Friday (April 7) will also see New Order releasing ‘Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)’, which takes in their acclaimed 2018 show at the London venue.

The band have also shared details of a huge homecoming show at Manchester’s Heaton Park with Hot Chip and Working Men’s Club on September 10, 2021. New Order will also perform their rescheduled their show at London’s O2 in November.

The post New Order team up with Arthur Baker for new ‘Be A Rebel’ remix appeared first on NME.

