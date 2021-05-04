Governors Ball Announces 2021 Return With Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and More

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Governors Ball is back with a brand new lineup and venue for 2021.

If you were looking forward to spending Sept. 24-26 (which seems to be the official weekend of music festivals coming back) on Randall’s Island, there’s some bad news for you. This year’s festivities (which feature headliners of Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone) have been moved to Citi Field in Queens.

Dozens of other notable names are on the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, and Duck Sauce. It’ll also provide a “new experience” modeled after The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which apparently allows stages to be closer together to cram a giant festival inside of a baseball stadium. You can see how that’s going to work here.

Tickets go on sale on the Governors Ball website on Thursday, May 6 at noon EST. However, a special presale for three-day and one-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi cardmembers beginning right now through Thursday, May 6 at 11:59 AM EST.

Check out the poster and full lineup below.

FRIDAY

Billie Eilish

DaBaby

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Leon Bridges

Portugal. The Man

24kGoldn

Future Islands

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

EarthGang

Tate McRae

Sasha Sloan

Orville Peck

ODIE

Bartees Strange

99 Neighbors

RMR

Bankrol Hayden

LAUNDRY DAY

LOONY

Nasty Cherry

SATURDAY

A$AP Rocky

J Balvin

Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

King Princess

Aminé

Big Thief

Cordae

Bleachers

A R I Z O N A

Charlotte Lawrence

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)

MUNA

BRELAND

Chiiild

MIKE

Oliver Malcolm

Nation of Language

Sarah Barrios

SUNDAY

Post Malone

21 Savage

Ellie Goulding

Young Thug

Burna Boy

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jamie xx

Dominic Fike

Smino

Duck Sauce

Princess Nokia

KOTA The Friend

UMI

100 gecs

Yeek

Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)

Amaarae

RIZ LA VIE

TeaMarrr

mazie