Kelly Clarkson to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime slot

By NME/Ella Kemp • May 27, 2021

"By 2022, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules"

Kelly Clarkson is set to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime TV show slot in the US.

Following the recent news that Ellen will be going off air at the end of next year, NBC have confirmed that The Kelly Clarkson show will fill the slot in autumn 2022.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, of the forthcoming switch. “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Kelly Clarkson

Tracie Wilson, executive vp, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter: “The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success.

“Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Ellen DeGeneres announced earlier this month that she was ending her talk show after 19 years on the air.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said in an initial statement.

