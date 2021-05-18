Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s ballyhooed Hella Mega Tour is finally happening.

On Monday morning (May 17), the trio announced the rescheduled dates for the stadium tour, which kicks off July 24 in Dallas and now includes new stops in Columbus, Ohio at Crew Stadium and at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The run of dates ends Sept. 6 in Seattle.

If that’s not enough action for one day, Green Day also shared a new song titled “Pollyanna,” which you can hear below.





The tour was originally announced in 2019 (which may as well be 2009 at this point) and due to COVID, the tour was pushed several times.

Check out the rescheduled tour dates below.

Saturday, July 24 DALLAS, TX Globe Life Field

Tuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist Park

Thursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park

Saturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Wednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field

Thursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park

Sunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park

Tuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park

Friday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field

Tuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew Stadium

Thursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park

Friday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

Monday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field

Wednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Friday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park

Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo Park

Wednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI Summerfest

Friday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium

Monday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park