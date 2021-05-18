Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

After multiple setbacks and schedule changes,
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s ballyhooed Hella Mega Tour is finally happening.
On Monday morning (May 17), the trio announced the rescheduled dates for the stadium tour, which kicks off July 24 in Dallas and now includes new stops in Columbus, Ohio at Crew Stadium and at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The run of dates ends Sept. 6 in Seattle.
If that’s not enough action for one day, Green Day also shared a new song titled “Pollyanna,” which you can hear below.
The tour was originally announced in 2019 (which may as well be 2009 at this point) and due to COVID, the tour was pushed several times.
Check out the rescheduled tour dates below.
Saturday, July 24 DALLAS, TX Globe Life Field
Tuesday, July 27 ATLANTA, GA Truist Park
Thursday, July 29 HOUSTON, TX Minute Maid Park
Saturday, July 31 JACKSONVILLE, FL TIAA Bank Field
Sunday, August 1 MIAMI, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Wednesday, August 4 FLUSHING, NY Citi Field
Thursday, August 5 BOSTON, MA Fenway Park
Sunday, August 8 WASHINGTON, DC Nationals Park
Tuesday, August 10 DETROIT, MI Comerica Park
Friday, August 13 HERSHEY, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, August 15 CHICAGO, IL Wrigley Field
Tuesday, August 17 COLUMBUS, OH Historic Crew Stadium
Thursday, August 19 PITTSBURGH, PA PNC Park
Friday, August 20 PHILADELPHIA, PA Citizen’s Bank Park
Monday, August 23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Target Field
Wednesday, August 25 DENVER, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Friday, August 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Oracle Park
Sunday, August 29 SAN DIEGO, CA PetCo Park
Wednesday, September 1 MILWAUKEE, WI Summerfest
Friday, September 3 LOS ANGELES, CA Dodger Stadium
Monday, September 6 SEATTLE, WA T-Mobile Park
