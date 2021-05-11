DMX Posthumous Album Exodus Out in May

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

out May 28 via Def Jam, will be produced and executive produced by longtime DMX friend/collaborator Swizz Beatz. Exodus is also the name of DMX’s son.

The news was announced Monday morning on social media.

More from SPIN:

The record, which includes original material, will be the first DMX LP since 2012’s Undisputed.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally,” Swizz Beatz said in a statement.

DMX died in early April at age 50. A number of his peers and contemporaries paid tribute to him, and you can read our piece honoring the late rapper here. If you want to dive deeper, you can revisit our 2000 DMX interview from when he was in the studio making …And Then There Was X.

See the art for Exodus, shot by longtime DMX photographer Jonathan Mannion, below.