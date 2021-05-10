Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Vixen, Dies at 59

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

“In the Still of the Night” and “Is This Love,” has died at the age of 59. According to the Orange County coroner’s office, she died at her home in Newport Beach, California on Friday.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Born Tawny Finley on Aug. 5, 1961 in San Diego, Kitaen also appeared in films like 1984’s Bachelor Party that starred Tom Hanks and television roles that included an appearance on Seinfeld as Jerry’s girlfriend in “The Nose Job” and made appearances on The New WKRP in Cincinnati.

Kitaen is forever known for her starring appearances, however, in the aforementioned Whitesnake clips, where she featured with her ex-husband, singer David Coverdale. The two were married from 1989-1991.

In addition, Kitaen appeared on the cover of Ratt’s 1983 self-titled album and its follow-up, Out of the Cellar, which went on to sell over 3 million copies. Kitaen starred in the band’s video for “Back for More” as well.

In the 2000s, Kitaen appeared on several reality shows, like The Surreal Life, Botched and Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew. In 2014, she appeared in After Midnight.

Kitaen was also married to former California Angels and Cleveland Indians pitcher Chuck Finley from 1997-2002, with whom she had two children.